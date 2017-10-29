Hornets' Treveon Graham: Available to play Sunday
Graham (quad) is available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Magic.
Graham was held out of Friday's game against the Rockets because of a bruised quad, but apparently felt good during warmups and will be allowed to take the court if need be Sunday. Graham has surprisingly averaged 19.3 minutes so far this season, but really hasn't produced enough across the board in terms of his points (4.5), rebounds (2.0) and and assists (1.5) to be worth a look in the majority of fantasy leagues.
