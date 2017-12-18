Hornets' Treveon Graham: Doubtful to play Monday
Graham is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Knicks due to lower back spasms.
Graham has played in seven straight games after playing just four minutes in a roughly month-long span from mid-November to early December, but it appears that streak will be snapped Monday due to his injury. Assuming Graham will be unavailable Monday, his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors.
