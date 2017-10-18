Hornets' Treveon Graham: Expected to be available Wednesday

Graham (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham practiced in full Tuesday and was a participant during Wednesday morning's shootaround, so he's expected to be available against the Pistons. He's projected to be a fringe fantasy player this year, though with Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) absent, Graham could make for a DFS flier Wednesday.