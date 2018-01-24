Hornets' Treveon Graham: Headed back to bench Wednesday
Graham will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Graham drew the spot start Monday with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) sitting out, but recorded just three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes. With Kidd-Gilchrist back to full strength, however, Graham will return to his typical bench role and will likely see his playing time take a hit. Graham has averaged just 17.0 minutes this season, so he's not someone to consider for fantasy purposes at this point.
