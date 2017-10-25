Hornets' Treveon Graham: Leaves Wednesday's game with quad contusion

Graham suffered a right quad contusion during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and is questionable to return.

Graham was on the court for a meager five minutes before suffering the injury, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out entirely is encouraging in itself. Another update should come shortly, but for now, the extent of the bruise is remains unclear.

