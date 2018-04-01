Hornets' Treveon Graham: Likely set for multi-game absence
Coach Steve Clifford implied Sunday that Graham (concussion) will miss at least the next two games, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham already missed Sunday's loss to the Sixers, and Clifford noted that he's unlikely to join the team on its upcoming, two-game road trip. Assuming Graham sits Tuesday in Chicago and Friday in Orlando, his next chance to play would come Sunday against the Pacers.
