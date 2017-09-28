Hornets' Treveon Graham: Limited participant Thursday
Graham (hamstring) was a partial participant in Thursday's practice, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham suffered a left hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, but the fact that he was still able to take the court for portions of Thursday's session indicates it's nothing overly serious. The Hornets open the preseason schedule against the Celtics on Monday, which gives Graham another three days to work his way back to full strength. For now, consider him questionable for that contest.
