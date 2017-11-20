Hornets' Treveon Graham: No longer listed on injury report
Graham (quad) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Graham has dealt with a quad contusion recently, but appears to be over the lingering ailment. That said, even when healthy, Graham hasn't really been an attractive fantasy option, as he's averaged just 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.6 minutes. Unless an injury occurs, it doesn't seem likely that Graham will become an assett in fantasy league in the near future.
More News
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Not practicing Monday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will not play vs. Celtics•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Available to play Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.