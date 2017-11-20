Hornets' Treveon Graham: No longer listed on injury report

Graham (quad) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Graham has dealt with a quad contusion recently, but appears to be over the lingering ailment. That said, even when healthy, Graham hasn't really been an attractive fantasy option, as he's averaged just 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.6 minutes. Unless an injury occurs, it doesn't seem likely that Graham will become an assett in fantasy league in the near future.