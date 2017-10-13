Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out again Friday
Graham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Mavericks,
Graham has been nursing the hamstring injury since July, and it has forced him to now miss the entire preseason. Graham's injury could impact his positioning on the team's final roster, but even if he does make the cut, he's not expected to play much of a role this season.
