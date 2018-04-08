Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out again Sunday

Graham (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Graham continues to work through the NBA's concussion protocol and will miss a fourth straight game Sunday as a result. With the Hornets closing out their regular season Tuesday in a rematch with the Pacers, it seems likely Graham's season is over. In 63 games during the 2017-18 campaign, Graham posted averages of 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds across 16.7 minutes.