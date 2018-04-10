Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out for Tuesday's finale

Graham (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season finale against the Pacers.

Graham will end up missing the final five games of the season with a concussion, though it's not something that should linger throughout the offseason. As a result, expect Graham to be back to full strength ahead of training camp next year and he's currently sitting on a qualifying offer from the Hornets of $1.84 million. In 63 games during his sophomore campaign, Graham finished with averages of 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds across 16.7 minutes.