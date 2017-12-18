Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out Monday vs. Knicks

Graham (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Graham was given a doubtful designation earlier Monday, so this was the expected move all along. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Raptors, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Graham has logged five and six minutes, respectively, over the team's last two contests, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.