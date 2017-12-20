Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out Wednesday vs. Toronto
Graham (back) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Graham's absence Wednesday isn't too surprising, as he failed to go through practice Tuesday while nursing back spasms, which kept him out of Monday's contest. He had played a combined 11 minutes over his previous two appearances, so the Hornets' rotation shouldn't undergo any significant changes with him out of the contest once more.
