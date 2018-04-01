Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out with concussion

Graham won't play in Sunday's game against the 76ers as he goes through the concussion protocol.

Graham hadn't been seeing much time in recent games and his absence won't likely impact rotations greatly. It's unclear exactly how much time he'll miss with his concussion, but his next chance to see the court will be Tuesday against the Bulls.

