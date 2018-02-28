Hornets' Treveon Graham: Plays 28 minutes off bench Tuesday

Graham collected seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 victory over the Bulls.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left after playing six minutes with an injury, and Graham was arguably the biggest beneficiary, tying his season-high in minutes played. Jeremy Lamb is the other Hornet reserve who saw more run, but he was already playing a decent amount, where as Graham picked up most of the minutes that were up for grabs. His offense wasn't spectacular, but he did record four steals, and he could be the defense to Jeremy Lamb's offense from the guard position across from Kemba Walker while Kidd-Gilchrist is sidelined.