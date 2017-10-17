Hornets' Treveon Graham: Practices fully Tuesday
Graham (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham's full involvement in Tuesday's session bodes well for his chances of playing in the season opener Wednesday against the Pistons, but official word on his status won't come until after the Hornets' morning shootaround. Regardless, he's quite far down the Hornets' depth chart on the wing and likely won't pick up meaningful minutes off the bench.
