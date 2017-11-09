Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday

Graham is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics with a thigh injury, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It's unclear exactly when Graham suffered the thigh injury, as he played 19 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Knicks. Should Graham be ruled out, both Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon would be in line to see additional backcourt minutes off the bench.

