Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday
Graham (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham -- who missed the team's previous two games -- continues to nurse a quad contusion, leaving his status for Friday's tilt up in the air. Even if he's able to play, he isn't guaranteed to consistent run with Nicolas Batum (elbow) back in the fold.
