Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday

Graham (concussion) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Graham has missed the last two games while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, but the Hornets are leaving open the possibility for his return by giving him a questionable designation for Friday. Look for Graham to go through a controlled practice Thursday or Friday morning, with another update on his availability coming after that. That said, with just three games left in the season, the Hornets likely won't rush him back.