Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday

Graham (quad) was held out of Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest, playing just five minutes before being pulled from the game. The fact that he didn't practice Thursday doesn't bode well for his chances of being available on Friday, though another update should be provided following the team's morning shootaround earlier in the day. Graham has averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 19.3 minutes over the first four games of the season.