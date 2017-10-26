Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday
Graham (quad) was held out of Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest, playing just five minutes before being pulled from the game. The fact that he didn't practice Thursday doesn't bode well for his chances of being available on Friday, though another update should be provided following the team's morning shootaround earlier in the day. Graham has averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 19.3 minutes over the first four games of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Leaves Wednesday's game with quad contusion•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Expected to be available Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out again Friday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out two weeks with hamstring strain•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season