Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable Friday
Graham (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks in the team's official game notes.
Graham has missed the last two games due to back spasms, and there's been no report of him being able to put in any on-court work since then. Graham is just a deep bench option for the Hornets this season, so his status Friday shouldn't have much of an impact on the rotation.
