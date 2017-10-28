Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable Sunday vs. Magic

Graham (quad) is considered questionable to play Sunday against Orlando, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham did not play in Friday's game against Houston, and the bruised quad is threatening to keep him sidelined for a second straight contest. Prior to the injury, the VCU product had been seeing consistent minutes off the bench, playing at least 16 minutes in each of the Hornets' first four games.

