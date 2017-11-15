Hornets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out for Wednesday
Graham (quadriceps) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Though Graham is due to miss his second straight game with the right quad bruise, he may have been excluded from the rotation even if he was fully healthy Wednesday. Graham had averaged 21.5 minutes per game over his previous six appearances, but he'll see his playing time take a steady hit with fellow wing Nicolas Batum (elbow) set to make his season debut Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Not practicing Monday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will not play vs. Celtics•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Available to play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Questionable Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Sees no time on court in loss•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.