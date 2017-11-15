Hornets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out for Wednesday

Graham (quadriceps) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Though Graham is due to miss his second straight game with the right quad bruise, he may have been excluded from the rotation even if he was fully healthy Wednesday. Graham had averaged 21.5 minutes per game over his previous six appearances, but he'll see his playing time take a steady hit with fellow wing Nicolas Batum (elbow) set to make his season debut Wednesday.