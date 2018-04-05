Hornets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out Friday

Graham (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Graham has been sidelined for the last two games while in the league's concussion protocol, and the fact that he's already been ruled out for Friday's contest suggests he still has a ways to go before he's cleared. However the Hornets out of the playoffs and only having three games left to play, the team will likely exercise extreme caution with Graham.

