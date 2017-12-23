Hornets' Treveon Graham: Ruled out Friday

Graham (back) won't play during Friday's game against the Bucks.

Graham will miss a third straight game due to back spasms and is apparently still feeling significant discomfort. Considering he's a deep bench option for the team, the Hornets' rotation should change too much due to his absence.

