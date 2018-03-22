Hornets' Treveon Graham: Scores two points in Wednesday's win
Graham had two points (1-1 FG) in eight minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Nets.
Graham's playing time has dwindled here in March, sinking to a season-low 12.6 minutes per night through 10 appearances. Regardless, even when he was receiving closer to 20 minutes per night, Graham was only a factor in the very deepest leagues.
