Hornets' Treveon Graham: Season-best scoring total in comeback victory
Graham supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns.
Graham was one of the stars of an epic second-half comeback, one that saw the Hornets overcome a 21-point second-half deficit thanks in large part to a 20-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter. The scoring total was Graham's highest of the season and marked his second time in double digits over the last three contests. While the recent surge has been encouraging, it's also important to note that the second-year guard had been held scoreless or posted single-digit point tallies in his 16 previous games. Therefore, expectations should be firmly tempered until Graham can demonstrate the ability to generate a similar caliber of production on a much more consistent basis.
