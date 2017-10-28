Hornets' Treveon Graham: Sees no time on court in loss
Graham (quad) was active for Friday's loss to the Rockets, but failed to see any time on the court.
This was expected, as the Hornets were only expected to go nine deep in their rotation, so Graham only figured to see the court in the case of an emergency. His quad is clearly still effecting him, but the extra rest could bode well for his chances to return to his rotational role off the bench Sunday against the Magic.
