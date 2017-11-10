Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will not play vs. Celtics

Graham (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham popped up on the injury report Thursday with a thigh bruise, and while it is not believed to be anything too serious, the Hornets will still hold him out of Friday's contest. Charlotte will have off until Wednesday, so Graham should have plenty of time to make a recovery, but in his absence, look for both Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon to see even more minutes off the bench.