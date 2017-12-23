Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will play Friday

Graham (back) will be available for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Graham missed the last three games with back spasms, but he'll be back to availability Saturday in a bench role. The VCU product is averaging 14.9 minutes in the month of December, which he's translated to 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories