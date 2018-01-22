Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will start in place of injured MKG

Graham will start Monday's game against the Kings, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets will be without Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) on Monday, so Graham will slide into the starting five at shooting guard, with Nic Batum presumably moving up to small forward. Expect Graham to see a mild bump in minutes, though coach Steve Clifford acknowledged that rookie Malik Monk will also have an increased role in Kidd-Gilchrist's absence.