Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will start in place of injured MKG
Graham will start Monday's game against the Kings, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Hornets will be without Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) on Monday, so Graham will slide into the starting five at shooting guard, with Nic Batum presumably moving up to small forward. Expect Graham to see a mild bump in minutes, though coach Steve Clifford acknowledged that rookie Malik Monk will also have an increased role in Kidd-Gilchrist's absence.
