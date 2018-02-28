Hornets' Treveon Graham: Will start Wednesday

Graham will draw a start Wednesday against the Celtics as a result of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) being sidelined.

Graham has had a moderately-sized role with the Hornets since the beginning of February, averaging 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.5 minutes per game. He's started one other game this season, in which he took just three shots and produced three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.