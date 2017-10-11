Hornets' Treveon Graham: Won't play Wednesday
Graham (hamstring) will be sidelined for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.
Graham is still nursing a sore left hamstring, which he's been dealing with since early July. He's unlikely to be fantasy relevant this season, so this news won't affect the landscape much, if at all.
