Alexander (ankle) recorded 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 89-89 double-overtime win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Alexander exited Friday's Summer League matchup against Indiana due to a sprained right ankle, but he was back in action two days later. Although he came off the bench once again, he was one of two players to play at least 30 minutes for the Hornets, and he led the team in scoring and rebounds. It seems likely that he'll be available going forward.