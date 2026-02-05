The Magic traded Jones to the Hornets on Wednesday for two second-round picks and cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac.com, the move puts the Magic under the luxury tax by approximately $1.4 million with two open roster spots. Jones signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Magic in July after spending the prior season with the Suns, but he saw his playing time in Orlando dwindle since starting in seven consecutive games in December. Jones will get a fresh start with the Hornets, where he and fellow newcomer Coby White are expected to provide backcourt depth behind LaMelo Ball and rookie Kon Knueppel.