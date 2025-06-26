The Suns traded Micic, the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick to the Hornets on Wednesday in exchange for Mark Williams, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Micic returns to Charlotte after spending the first half of the 2024-25 season there before being traded to the Suns in the Jusuf Nurkic deal. Micic averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game across 41 regular-season appearances (16 starts) in 2024-25 between the Hornets and Suns. He will add depth in the backcourt but isn't expected to be a regular contributor if LaMelo Ball (ankle) is healthy.