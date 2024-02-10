Micic (recently traded) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Micic will be available to make his Charlotte debut Saturday after being traded from the Thunder. However, it's unclear what role the 29-year-old guard will have on the rebuilding Hornets team.
More News
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Won't suit up Friday•
-
Hornets' Vasilije Micic: Included in deal to Charlotte•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Sticks in rotation Monday•
-
Thunder's Vasilije Micic: Plays 21 minutes in blowout win•