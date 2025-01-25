Micic is not in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Saturday.
Micic got the start against the Trail Blazers on Friday, and he finished with 12 points and two assists over 33 minutes. With LaMelo Ball returning from a one-game absence due to a sprained right wrist, Micic will retreat to a reserve role for Saturday's contest.
