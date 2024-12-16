Micic won't start Monday's game against the 76ers.
With LaMelo Ball (calf) back in action, Micic will retreat to the bench for the first time since Nov. 27. With Tre Mann (back) still sidelined, Micic should remain in the rotation, though will likely have a limited role.
