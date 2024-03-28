Micic notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, 12 assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

Micic continues to thrive in his new home in Charlotte, with his 12 assists Wednesday surpassing the previous career high of 10 dimes against the Nets on March 9. Micic was inserted into the starting lineup March 3 due to injuries to LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle). As a starter, Micic is averaging 14.0 points on 49.6 percent shooting, 2.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 31.4 minutes per game.