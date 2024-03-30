Micic ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 115-97 loss to the Warriors.

Micic led the Hornets in assists for the second-straight time Friday, and he has dished six or more dimes in three of his last four games. He's started at point guard in Charlotte's last 13 games and has averaged 13.7 points on 49.3 percent shooting, 2.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per game over that span.