Micic chipped in 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Celtics.

Micic was able to suit up Monday despite a right shoulder contusion. He is now on a streak of four games registering at least 10 points and eight assists. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) shut down for the rest of the season, Micic will run the Hornets' offense over the final two weeks of the regular season.