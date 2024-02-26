Micic posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 93-80 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Micic debuted with the Hornets on Feb. 10 after being acquired in the trade that sent Gordon Hayward to the Hornets, and the Serbian guard has been a revelation off the bench for Charlotte. Even though he's not going to be a game-changing player and probably won't rack up stats left and right, he's proving to be an accomplished passer when given enough minutes. In six appearances with Charlotte, he's averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 assists per game.