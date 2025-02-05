Micic (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

After being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Micic won't be able to suit up for the Hornets on Wednesday. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Spurs. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) also sidelined against Milwaukee, Charlotte appears to be down to KJ Simpson, Seth Curry and Isaiah Wong as the most likely candidates to replace Micic in its starting lineup.