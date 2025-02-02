Micic suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Nuggets and required assistance to the locker room, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. He recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes prior to leaving the game.

Micic rolled his left ankle while attempting to change direction on a drive to the basket. He couldn't put any weight on his left leg while being helped off the court, with the Hornets labeling him as doubtful to return after he checked out of the game. KJ Simpson should operate as the primary ballhandler for the rest of the game in place of Micic, who was making his third straight start with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined.