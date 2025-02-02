Micic suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Nuggets and was helped to the locker room, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Micic rolled his left ankle while attempting to change direction. He couldn't put any weight on his left leg while being helped off the court, and he is considered doubtful to return. KJ Simpson should see an uptick in playing time due to Micic's injury.
