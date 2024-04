Micic notched 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 124-115 victory over Orlando.

Micic fell one assist short of a double-double, continuing his strong end to the season. Although he has missed a handful of games, Micic has been a great source of assists and steals. The Hornets are playing for nothing at this point, so Micic should continue to log heavy minutes anytime he steps onto the floor.