Micic (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Micic was given a questionable tag after playing 35 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, but he's been cleared to play in the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set and will draw a 15th straight start for the shorthanded Hornets. Over his last 14 appearances, Micic has averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.