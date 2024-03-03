Micic will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle) sidelined, Micic will start next to Tre Mann in Charlotte's backcourt. It'll be Micic's first start of his NBA career, but he's been playing well of late, averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 assists in 21.4 minutes over his last nine appearances.