Micic closed with 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 107-96 loss to Phoenix.
Micic seems to have taken over the starting point guard role ahead of the final weeks of the regular season, and the veteran has delivered better-than-expected numbers with averages of 16.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. The Hornets aren't going to the playoffs this season, but Micic could be a valuable addition for fantasy managers in need of a playmaking boost in the fantasy postseason.
